



Following the 2020 release of his Through the Limit debut, Grakou has today released a new single showcasing the Bass Rider remix of the album’s title track. Blending steely and energetic slap bass textures with melodic synths and new wave atmospheres, the track is defined by Grakou’s Tom Graczyk as a nostalgic tribute to the late ’80s and early ’90s, with a specific emphasis on a particular sports car; defining it as a “long-term relationship,” the car is visible on the single’s cover in a starkly lit silhouette that, along with the remix’s title, evokes a certain reference from the pop culture of the era.











Classically trained in double bass, Graczyk is best known as the co-founder of neoclassical/electronic act We Are Polarized, with Grakou acting as his own bridge between the two worlds of acoustic and electronic music; he is also a member of electro/rock act Bremenn, and has earned a reputation as a formidable producer of atmospheric music videos. After debuting in April 2020 with the Shanghai remix of “Through the Limit” and the aforementioned Through the Limit EP two weeks later, this Bass Rider remix marks Graczyk’s third release as Grakou.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)