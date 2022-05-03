



The debilitating effects of a so-called modern society that values productivity over the well-being of the populace and our very planet has left many, like French electro/industrial artist GrabYourFace, in a state of unforgiving rage. Thus, she has channeled this anger into a new split single EP showcasing two tracks of punchy, pounding, powerful dark electro; mixed and mastered by MOЯIS BLAK, “FKNBSTRDS” and “HOWDAREU” lyrically point the finger not only at the corruption perpetuated by governments and corporations, but also at the complacent and complicit, with the latter track warning “don’t be fucking surprised if it comes biting back.” Released on April 29 via Negative Gain Productions, the FKNBSTRDS​/​HOWDAREU is available now as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp, marking the first new material from GrabYourFace after the October 2021 “Rob the Bank” single.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)