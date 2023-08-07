



Bjørn Alexander Brem will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of his longstanding gothic/industrial band in style with the announcement of the latest Gothminister album to arrive in 2024. Following up on the band’s 2022 release, Pandemonium II: The Battle of the Underworlds is said to pick up where the previous album left off, with “I Am the Devil” serving as its first single. Relating to the fall of “the King” in Pandemonium, Brem explains that “The King wanted to be killed by his own so the new King could carry on the tradition. But was he betrayed? What did really happen?” The new single and music video, directed by Brem with photography and editing by Tor Eigil Scheide, extrapolates on this, with Brem explaining that this and several planned music videos to come will provide further explanation; “This is the first one, so hold on tight, sit back, and enjoy the tale.”







With the album entirely written and produced by Brem, Pandemonium II was mixed by Henning Verlage (Unheilig, Eisbrecher), and mastered by Morten Lund. The album is due for release in 2024 via AFM Records, with more details to follow. In addition, Gothminister will be embarking on the Pandemonium Tour of Europe and the U.K. this November, following a performance at this year’s M’Era Luna Festival on August 13. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found via the Gothminister website.





