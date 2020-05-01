



Feline themed gothic clothing brand Gothicat has announced a second installment to its virtual darkwave, gothic, and electronic Gothicat Festival. The two hour event aims to raise funds for charity and keep the goth scene alive during the Coronavirus pandemic; taking place entirely online, the event will feature exclusive unreleased and live streaming videos from a variety of bands including Chameleons Vox, Kælan Mikla, Sonsombre, Kirlian Camera, and No More, with proceeds going toward Red Cross Spain. The Gothicat Festival kicks off on Saturday, May 2 at 10:00pm Italian time, streaming live on Facebook and YouTube. Additional information can be found via the Facebook event page, as well as the Gothicat website. The first Gothicat Festival took place on April 12, and featured contributions from Clan of Xymox, She Past Away, Empathy Test, Ash Code, Bootblacks, and more; with 176,000 views on Facebook and 37,000 views on YouTube, the event raised 6,518 € (approximately $7,128 U.S.) donated to the United Nations Foundation.

Gothicat

Website, Facebook, YouTube



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)