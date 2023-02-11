



The renowned Gothic Cruise is making port in New Orleans this August for a special land only event to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Taking place from August 25-26 with a variety of daytime and afterparty activities also to occur, Destination: New Orleans sees Gothic Cruise partnering with Negative Gain Productions – as such, several bands on the label’s roster will be performing, such as ESA, Curse Mackey, Astari Nite, Josie Pace, Panic Priest, Carrellee, Order of the Static Temple, Aeon Rings, Wire Spine, and Total Chroma, with iVardensphere headlining the second night. Tickets and full info for Destination: New Orleans can be found via GothEvents.com, while single tickets for the Saturday night event at the House of Blues are available via Ticketmaster.







In addition, the 2024 Gothic Cruise is scheduled to take place on March 2, 2024 onboard the Norwegian Escape; departing from Port Canaveral in Orlando, FL, the “Controlled Chaos” event will be headlined by performances from Rotersand, Die Sektor, and Combichrist, along with a Victorian style masquerade ball and Saints vs. Sinners themed events, and stops at Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and a private island in the Bahamas. Full information and tickets can be found on the Gothic Cruise website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)