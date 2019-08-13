



With the band’s Valediction album approaching its October 4 release date, synthwave/metal act GosT has unveiled the first single from the album, titled “Wrapped in Wax.” Mixed and mastered by Jaime Gomez Arellano (Priomordial, Paradise Lost), the song and album present the band’s vicious blend of extreme black metal and retrowave synth textures, making for a singular sound that has carried the band through tours with the likes of Perturbator, Black Dahlia Murder, Carpenter Brut, and the supporting slot on the current 3TEETH and Author & Punisher tour. Earlier in 2019, GosT released the Skull 2019 vinyl via Century Media Records; Valediction will also be released on the eminent metal label in multiple formats, including digital, standard and limited digipak CD, and vinyl in black, clear, mint, dark green, and hot pink colored variants with availability restricted by region. Pre-orders for Valediction are available now.







In addition, GosT has been announced as the support act for the upcoming European tour by black metal legends Mayhem, along with Gaahls Wyrd. The tour begins on Halloween and continues throughout the month of November, with events like Tyrant Fest and Damnation Festival on the itinerary; a full listing of tour dates can be found via the bands’ websites.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)