



Having attained a sizeable following thanks to a vicious blend of the bleak aggression of extreme metal with the melodic atmospheres of synthwave, GosT has announced the release of a new album, titled Rites of Love and Reverence. With the record’s visual component resulting from a collaboration with Dutch photographer Nona Limmen, GosT explores “the subject of witchcraft and its effect on women throughout history,” with the new album specifically examining the topic “from the feminine perspective.” The cover features a prime example of Limmen’s photography with the ghostly layered image of a woman in a pose suggesting both seduction and the supernatural, with GosT further stating that “I could not imagine using anything else to convey the album’s content as beautifully and powerfully as this image does.” Due for release on August 13 via Century Media Records, Rites of Love and Reverence follows 2019’s Valediction, with GosT promising to reveal more details and music from the new album in the approaching weeks.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)