



Blending the electronic soundscapes of and melody of synthwave with the aggression and aesthetics of extreme metal, GosT released the Valediction album on October 4 and the Skull 2019 vinyl earlier in the year via Century Media Records. Having spent the last two years touring with the likes of Perturbator, Black Dahlia Murder, Carpenter Brut, and most recently as the support act for 3TEETH and Author & Punisher; now, the band will be headlining a European tour in support of Valediction in early 2020. Stating that the band will be presenting a new stage show “that will burn your eyes out of your skull,” GosT will be presenting a full performance of the new album mixed with some older favorites, with French black/death metal band and label mates Svart Crown as the support act; the tour begins on February 25 in Vienna, Austria and concludes in London, U.K. on March 15, with Svart Crown commenting that both bands will be presenting “a really bleak immersive live set with brand new songs and new live setup.” Preceding the European leg, GosT will conduct a run in the U.S., beginning on January 28 in Denver, CO until February 16 in Atlanta, GA; a full listing of U.S. and European tour dates can be found on the GosT website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)