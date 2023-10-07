



Released on October 6, Polaris marks the latest full-length album from Golden Vampire Experience. Produced by Kristof Hahn with band mate Olaf Krämer and engineer Torben Utrecht, the album’s 10 tracks delve into dark themes of human addiction and dreams, sung in English and German; in contrast to the maximalist approach employed by Hahn with Swans, Polaris bears a more reductionist focus as empty space and silence emphasize the sparse musical arrangements. Aided by percussionists Tommy Wydler (Bad Seeds, Die Haut) and Achim Färber (Phillip Boa), and Chandra Shukla (Psychic TV) on sitar and tabla, the album was written by Hahn and Krämer over the course of five nights after a considerable period of separation; the duo had originally formed the band in 1981, operating since under the alternate monikers of Die Goldenen Vampire and The Legendary Golden Vampires. Polaris is available now via Erototox Decodings in digital and CD formats, with a 12-inch vinyl edition to arrive in November.





Golden Vampire Experience

Website, Bandcamp, YouTube

Erototox Decodings

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)