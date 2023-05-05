



ReGen Magazine was greatly saddened to hear of the tragedy that befell Sean Payne – a car accident that claimed the life of his wife Anastasia “Staci” Payne and has left him hospitalized with serious injuries. Needless to say, the outpouring of love and support from the scene has been immense, with a GoFundMe campaign organized by Payne’s band mate and friend David Kultgen to assist with medical bills and other expenses that may arise in the wake of the accident; at the time of this article’s publication, 23 hours since the start of the campaign, $18,465 has been raised. Payne is best known as the front man and founder of Chicago industrial/rock and heavy electronic act Cyanotic, as well as the Glitch Mode Recordings imprint. In a social media post from the label, “The family and loved ones are asking for complete privacy in this difficult time. All positive energy and love is welcomed and appreciated.”

ReGen encourages its readers to please help and contribute in any way you can – stream the band’s music on Spotify, purchase Glitch Mode releases on Bandcamp, donte to and/or share the GoFundMe Campaign.



Cyanotic

GoFund Me Campaign – Payne Support Fund, Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram

Glitch Mode Recordings

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)