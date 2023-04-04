



One month since the announcement of the band’s first album of new material in five years, Godflesh has released the first taste of what the forthcoming Purge has to offer. Released on Monday, April 3, NERO presents in Justin K. Broadrick’s words, “a symbol and reminder of irresponsible self destruction as being practiced always, now and forever.” He continues, “In classic Godflesh tradition, three self-reinterpretations are presented, to display the many sides of the same coin,” with the NERO EP containing a remix, an alternate version, and an extended dub mix. The EP is available digitally and in two vinyl variants via Bandcamp.

Furthermore, Godflesh will be taking the forthcoming Purge on the road with a North American tour, which will include festival stops at Oblivion Access in Austin and headlining ColdWaves in Chicago. Running from June until September, the tour will bring the industrial/metal masters to San Diego, Los Angeles, Denver, Portland, Baltimore, Salt Lake City, Atlanta, Detroit, along with Canadian dates in Toronto and Montreal; a full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found through Ticketmaster.







As stated, Purge marks the first album of new material from Godflesh since 2017’s Post-Self; in the interim, the band had also released the New Flesh in Dub Vol. 1 remix companion to the Long Live the New Flesh box set, and the 2013 live performance of Pure, while Broadrick also created several remixes for Black Magnet and Derision Cult and released albums under his various side projects. Returning to concepts originally explored on Pure in 1992, the album sees Broadrick addressing his PTSD and autism diagnosis, the title reflecting the very purpose of Godflesh as a means to provide “some sense of catharsis and transcendence.” Purge is due for release on June 9 via Avalanche Recordings, with pre-orders available in CD and standard black and silver vinyl formats from Plastichead.

