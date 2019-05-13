God Module releases first in trilogy of singles leading up to eighth album





As a prelude to the dark/electro band’s upcoming eighth studio album, God Module released on Friday, May 10 the lyric video for “Cross My Heart.” Edited and conceptualized by God Module front man Jasyn Bangert, the video utilizes footage from 1933 stop motion film The Mascot, available via public domain. “Cross My Heart” is the first in a trilogy of digital singles teasing The Unsound; the other singles – “Unconscious” and “Unsound” – will be released every three weeks leading up to the album’s launch on July 12. The Unsound will be available in CD and digital formats via Metropolis Records in North America and Infacted Recordings in Europe; the “Cross My Heart” single includes remixes by Velvet Acid Christ and ES23, while “Unconscious” will include a remix by Funker Vogt” with E.S.A. and Finite Automate remixes featured on “Unsound.”









God Module

Website, Facebook, Twitter, ReverbNation, SoundCloud, YouTube

Metropolis Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Infacted Recordings

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)