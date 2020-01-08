



After a momentous 2019 with the release of a new album and numerous live shows, dark electro act God Module begins 2020 with the announcement of a West Coast Mini-Tour. Beginning on Thursday, January 13 in San Francisco, the band will perform a total of five dates along the West Coast and Pacific Northwest, with the last taking place on January 21 in Seattle as part of Mechanismus; a full listing of dates and additional information can be found on the band’s website and Facebook. Joining God Module on the tour will be Visions In Black and Abynthe of Faith.

God Module released its eighth full-length album, The Unsound, on July 12, 2019 via Metropolis and Infacted Recordings. Visions In Black released the XII-XVI-XVI EP on April 30, 2019, while Absynthe of Faith has released a pair of radio singles via Bandcamp.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)