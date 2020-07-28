



Following over a year since the release of The Unsound, dark electro act God Module has unveiled the remix companion. Showcasing 17 reinterpretations of tracks from the parent album, The Unsound Remixes will be released on August 17 in CD and digital formats, with pre-orders available via Bandcamp and the Metropolis Records webstore. Among the featured remixers on the album are IRIS, Ghostfeeder, Funker Vogt, Velvet Acid Christ, System Syn, ESA, Rodney Anonymous, Finite Automata, Amnestic, and more; additionally, the album features remixes that were originally available on the digital singles for “Unsound,” “Unconscious,” and “Cross My Heart,” all released in anticipation of The Unsound. The Unsound was released on July 12, 2019 via Metropolis Records in North America and Infacted Recordings in Europe.

God Module

Metropolis Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)