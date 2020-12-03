



Never a band to allow itself to be pigeonholed into a single genre, Chicago’s Ganser today reveals the first taste of the upcoming Look at the Sun remix EP. Best known as a member of legendary shoegazers Ride, Andy Bell gives Ganser’s “Bags For Life” the remix treatment under his GLOK moniker, giving the song an electro/ambient dance pulse upon which the bluesy vocals and galloping rhythms of the original create a dreamy effect. Bell expresses his elation at having been asked to create the remix, calling Ganser “a great band,” and remarking on the abundance of material to work with in the multi-track recording, the distorted repetitions of “I’ll be seeing you” bearing a greater resonance in the midst of the current global crisis. Furthermore, Ganser bassist/vocalist Alicia Gaines states that the band was “overwhelmed” by Bell’s treatment of the song, whose initially parodic tone in 2019 of being “about the end of the world as perceied on the internet” has shifted into “something much more dear in 2020.”







The Look at the Sun remix EP follows Ganser’s most recent album, Just Look at that Sky, released by Felte Records on July 31 in digital, CD, and vinyl formats. Along with Bell, the other artists featured on the EP will be those Ganser personally admire, having either performed live with them or having communicated online during the quarantines; Gaines goes on to state that “These online collaborations from quarantine have been a private joy for us.” The full EP will be released on April 1, 2021, with pre-orders available now via Bandcamp.







In addition, Baby TV will be presenting a livestream performance by Ganser on December 14; tickets and additional information for the performance can be found at EventBrite.

Ganser

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Felte Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

GLOK/Andy Bell

Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp (Andy Bell), Bandcamp (GLOK)

Ride

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)