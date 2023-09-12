



It has been little over a year since Nicholas Golden debuted his alternative and industrial/metal band with the critically divisive First Blood EP; now, GLDN will be releasing a remastered edition that will include several new tracks, the first of which can be heard in the new single, “Harmful If Swallowed.” Originally an instrumental interlude, the track has been expanded into a fully vocal version, with Golden explaining, “I always felt there was more I wanted to do with it, and certain things that have taken place in my life over the last year finally allowed me to find the inspiration to finish it.” He goes on to say that the song thematically deals with the struggle to not allow trauma to damage or taint one’s psyche, the new version placing a greater emphasis on “unnerving listeners from the outset” with its dissonant pianos and the visuals in the accopmanying music video, directed by GLDN guitarist Kevin Marambio. Other tracks to appear on the new album will be “Suicide Machine” and “Metamorphosis,” both originally featured on the Hemophilia remix companion, released last October; the remastered and expanded edition of First Blood will be released on October 20, with the original EP still available digitally via Bandcamp. In February of this year, GLDN released the “Hole” standalone single.





GLDN

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)