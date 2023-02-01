



The last several months have been rather busy for Nicholas Golden, having finally unveiled his industrial/punk and alt. metal project GLDN with the First Blood EP and the Hemophilia expansion/remix companion. Now, he has followed up on his debut with a new single and accompanying video, titled “Hole.” In the artist’s words, the song is “an exploration of how it feels to be at your lowest and know that there’s no way out,” with feelings of despair followed by acceptance of change and the “freedom to be someone new.” With its grim visuals and A Luna Blue’s analog film effects reminiscent of the opening credits of Se7en, the video for “Hole” was edited by Golden, who also shares directorial credit with Kevin Marambio and set decorator John Choo. Released today, February 1, the Hold maxi-single is available digitally and as a handmade cassette limited to 10 copies, with GLDN noting that although not distracting from the music, “there will be a high noise floor” on the cassette,









GLDN

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)