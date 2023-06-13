



2022 was a momentous year for Nicholas Golden as he unveiled the fruits of five years of writing and recording, the First Blood and Hemophilia EPs from his industrial/punk and alt. metal band GLDN. Now, the band takes the next step forward with the announcement of a summer tour of the Northeastern United States. The tour spans five consecutive dates from June 28-July 3, with the live quartet “looking forward to sharing the pain and suffering with as many people as possible,” the performance aiming to provide catharsis for the audience. A full listing of live dates can be found on the band’s website. In February of this year, GLDN released the “Hole” single as the first taste of an as-yet-untitled full-length album, following up on the aforementioned First Blood and Hemophilia EPs.





GLDN

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)