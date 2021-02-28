



Los Angeles post-punk quartet Glaare has released a new music video for “Young Hell,” off the band’s upcoming album Your Hellbound Heart. Directed by Paige Dowling, the video for “Young Hell” is a scarlet and black-bleached S&M melange, with vocalist Rachael Pierce writhing bound and bloodied in a manner that, like the album title, references the work of Clive Barker, Brandon Pierce’s motion design intended to reflect “the embodiment of pleasure granted to someone after a time of extreme torture.” “Young Hell” is also available to stream on Spotify.







Following the 2017 LP To Deaf and Day, Your Hellbound Heart is due for release on April 30 via Weryd Son Records. As with Barker’s Hellraiser, the band explains the album’s themes to be related to “familiar metaphors of life journeys,” and describes it as “the perfect representation of what would have been running through Sarah Conner’s head while she did chin-ups in the looney bin, waiting for the day that she gets her revenge on a world that’s gaslighting her,” referring to the film Terminator 2: Judgment Day and the album track “T2.” Your Hellbound Heart is available for pre-order now via Bandcamp in digital, CD, and multiple limited edition vinyl variants.





Colin Andrew McDougall (VexationandtheVile)