



With Psychic TV now dissolved following the passing of Genesis Breyer P-Orridge in 2020, members of the band have been embarking on their own journeys of grief and creative revitalization. Among them is drummer Edley O’Dowd, who has now joined forces with songwriter/guitarist Christian Cruz, bassist Fern Puma, and vocalist/lyricist Anthony Diaz to form a new experimental rock band, Scorpion Tea. Described by Diaz as “the phonic expression of a den of ravenous creatures,” and by O’Dowd as a “band of monsters playing broken instruments,” Scorpion Tea explores different facets of punk, goth, death rock, and city pop and blend various cultural influences that draw on the musicians’ travels to Colombia, Puerto Rico, Ecuador, and Eastern Europe. Recorded with Thomas Dolas (Thee Oh Sees, Mister Elevator) and Joo Joo (Air Bol Bol) at Studio 22 in Los Angeles, Scorpion Tea’s debut album is scheduled for a 2023 release via GIVE/TAKE, with further details to be made available at a later time.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)