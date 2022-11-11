



DEATHDANCE – the duo of KPT and Bijou Noir’s Augustus Watkins – has been pursuing a particularly esoteric brand of dark electronic music, blending elements of cinematic and orchestral grandeur into a bleakly melodic style inspired by witch house that has made the band one of the GIVE/TAKE imprint’s premier acts. After three years, the pair now present a new EP that sees them pushing their skills to a new limit; with themes of betrayal, isolation, and retribution, the aptly titled I Want Revenge sees the group eschewing sequencing and programming in favor of a more organic approach with more traditional instrumentation and live performance to capture a raw and “real” feel. Joining DEATHDANCE on the track “People Like You” is industrial/punk icon Mona Mur, with mastering provided by the ever prolific Rob Robinson (Sergeant Sawtooth, ohGr, Hate Dept., Project .44, Order of the Static Temple). Released today, November 11, I Want Revenge follows up on 2019’s R​é​veiller and is now available digitally via Bandcamp. Additionally, DEATHDANCE will be appearing on EmptyVee TV to discuss the EP, as well as present an exclusive stream in its entirety; taking place tonight at 7:00pm CST, additional details can be found on the Facebook event page.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)