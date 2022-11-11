DEATHDANCE – the duo of KPT and Bijou Noir’s Augustus Watkins – has been pursuing a particularly esoteric brand of dark electronic music, blending elements of cinematic and orchestral grandeur into a bleakly melodic style inspired by witch house that has made the band one of the GIVE/TAKE imprint’s premier acts. After three years, the pair now present a new EP that sees them pushing their skills to a new limit; with themes of betrayal, isolation, and retribution, the aptly titled I Want Revenge sees the group eschewing sequencing and programming in favor of a more organic approach with more traditional instrumentation and live performance to capture a raw and “real” feel. Joining DEATHDANCE on the track “People Like You” is industrial/punk icon Mona Mur, with mastering provided by the ever prolific Rob Robinson (Sergeant Sawtooth, ohGr, Hate Dept., Project .44, Order of the Static Temple). Released today, November 11, I Want Revenge follows up on 2019’s Réveiller and is now available digitally via Bandcamp. Additionally, DEATHDANCE will be appearing on EmptyVee TV to discuss the EP, as well as present an exclusive stream in its entirety; taking place tonight at 7:00pm CST, additional details can be found on the Facebook event page.
