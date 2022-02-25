



The profound impact that David J has had on the world of dark alternative music simply can’t be understated; as one of the founding members of Bauhaus and Love and Rockets, he virtually defined many of the parameters by which we now identify post-punk and gothic rock. Now, the GIVE/TAKE imprint has announced the release of a new collection of David J’s solo material, showcasing 10 tracks that were originally only available to the artist’s Patreon subscribers. As such, the appropriately titled What the Patrons Heard features originals and covers recorded over the span of 34 years and now being made available to the general public for the first time. Due to arrive on March 25, What the Patrons Heard will be released in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, with pre-orders now available via he label’s webstore.

David J

GIVE/TAKE

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)