



In celebration of the album’s fifteenth anniversary, GIVE/TAKE has announced a vinyl reissue of Chicago industrial/rock band Project .44’s 2005 album The System Doesn’t Work. “The timing seemed perfect,” states founder Chris Harris, “the themes are relevant, this form of industrial has seen a bit of a revival, and the band has been pulled out of semi-retirement status with asks to play SXSW, Mechanismus Festival, Sanctuary Festival, and others.” Remastered by Rob Robinson (Sergeant Sawtooth, ohGr, Hate Dept.) and presented in limited edition translucent red vinyl, the reissue will also contain special anniversary artwork and will include a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity, along with previously unreleased material from the original recording sessions from 2005; a download code will also be included, with additional bonus digital content. The System Doesn’t Work is also being packaged in an ultra-limited deluxe bundle that includes the album’s remix companion, The System Reworked, as a bonus CD; along with the original set of remixes by Sheep On Drugs, Cyanotic, EN ESCH, VX, Razed in Black, DJ? Acucrack, Hate Dept., iammynewt, and W.O.R.M. will be previously unreleased remixes from Microwaved, End.user, and more. The 15th Anniversary Edition of The System Doesn’t Work will be released on May 22 via GIVE/TAKE under an exclusive license from Invisible Records, who released the original album in 2005. Pre-orders for the standard and deluxe editions are now available via Bandcamp; pre-orders for the standard edition will receive the lead singles of “I” and “Return of the Soldier,” while those for deluxe edition will receive those tracks as well as EN ESCH’s remix of “Faction/Discord” and Sheep On Drugs’ remix of “Fall Down.” In addition, Harris comments that Project .44 has some special events and appearances planned for 2020 and 2021 to celebrate the album’s re-release, stating that “With all of these celebrations of this music, it’s time to shine a light again.”







Founded in 1998, Project .44 has featured members from such prominent bands as My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, MINISTRY, W.O.R.M., Nine Inch Nails, Public Image Ltd., Hate Dept., Pigface, and more. Prior to The System Doesn’t Work was the debut album Look Me In the Eye in 1999, produced by Jamie Duffy. Since then, the band has released several singles, EPs, and remixes, with a third album, (The Storm Before) Reform, released in 2019. Having run a successul Kickstarter campaign, Harris is currently completing The History of Industrial Music: The Chicago Way, a documentary about the city’s long and celebrated underground music history.





IIlker Yücel (Ilker81x)