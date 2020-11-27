



In May of this year, Chicago industrial/rock band Project .44 celebrated the fifteenth anniversary of The System Doesn’t Work with a new remastered edition. Now, the group goes back even further to its debut release, 1999’s Look Me In the Eye, with GIVE/TAKE announcing a special twentieth anniversary reissue; due for release on Christmas, December 25, the XX/XX edition of Look Me In the Eye will be once again remastered by longtime associate Rob Robinson (Sergeant Sawtooth, Hate Dept., Black Line), with the album’s original 13 tracks augmented by three previously unreleased live recordings and new artwork.







The original release of Look Me In the Eye in 1999 introduced the world to Project .44’s unbridled and politically charged brand of Chicago industrial. Founded by Chri5 Harri5, the band members consisted of Louis Svitek (MINISTRY), Charles Levi (My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult), Eric McWhorter (W.O.R.M.), and [MeTal} (a.k.a. MTL); additional performances on the album include Jeremy Dyson (The League of Gentlemen), Shane Mayo (The Hanks), and regular collaborators Brett Balduf, Bill DeMarco, and Bob Pedroza. The album was produced with Jamie Duffy at Chicago Trax, with the live tracks on XX/XX mixed by Duffy from the band’s 2002 Mobfest performance at The Cubby Bear.







Pre-orders for Look Me In the Eye XX/XX are now available via Bandcamp in digital and a CD edition limited to 100 copies. The original version of Look Me In the Eye is also available digitally via Project .44’s Bandcamp.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)