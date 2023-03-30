



It has been several years since the German darkwave act has released any new material, but Girls Under Glass has at last revealed the new single and video, “We Feel Alright.” Building on the foundations laid down by the band since its inception in 1986, the single showcases the band’s signature mix of grating gothic rock with pulsating dark electronica, offering the first new Girls Under Glass song to be heard since the “Endless Nights” digital single in 2018. “We Feel Alright” acts as the first single from the forthcoming Backdraft album, whose themes revolve around the “dystopian issues of our times.” Due for release on June 2 via Dependent Records, Backdraft is available for pre-order in standard and deluxe editions, with the latter featuring additional live and studio tracks that feature original vocalist Tom Lücke alongside current singer Volker Zacharias. Backdraft marks the first new full-length release from Girls Under Glass since 2005’s Zyklus, after which, the band would make sporadic live appearances at various festivals, as well as releasing several anthologies and remastered editions of past albums; the “Endless Nights” single was the last to feature co-founding member Hauke Harms.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)