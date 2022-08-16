



London-based post-punk trio Girls in Synthesis has unveiled “Watch with Mother” as the first single from the band’s forthcoming sophomore album, titled The Rest is Distraction. Showcasing the band’s experimental approach to the genre, as well as a heightened sense of production and composition, guitarist/keyboardist Jim Cubitt comments that “We’re already ahead of ourselves, writing-wise.” With a corresponding music video by Soft Surface, “Watch with Mother” thematically deals with memories of a dark parental relationship, and how one’s outlook has been shaped by such a family dynamic. “It felt like we were harnessing darker moments in our personal lives and putting it into the music,” explains bassist/vocalist John Linger about the song, and the album as a whole, all of which was written in the midst of the lockdowns. Other songs on The Rest is Distraction similarly address issues of domestic violence and child abuse.







The Rest is Distraction follows up on Now Here’s an Echo From Your Future, the band’s debut album released on August 28, 2020; due to arrive on October 14 via Own It/Cargo Records, the album is available for digital pre-order on Bandcamp, while the “Watch with Mother” maxi-single will be released on August 19, featuring the song and a dub mix. Furthermore, Girls in Synthesis will be touring throughout Europe and the U.K., with stops including London, Birmingham, Hamburg, Copenhagen, Nuremberg, Glasgow, Berlin, Brussels, and more; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the band’s website.









