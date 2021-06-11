



Following the release of the band’s self-titled debut in November, dark rock act GHØSTKID has unveiled the music video for the INHUMAN remix of “FØØL,” its computer generated visuals created by SHVR. and evoking a dystopian and cybernetic atmosphere. GHØSTKID founder Sebastian “Sushi” Biesler refers to the remix as “a great symbiosis between our two worlds,” having communicated with INHUMAN initially via Instagram, and eventually collaborating on this remix; “I directly fell in love with the dark and atmospheric sound,” Biesler continues, further stating that there are plans for future cooperation. GHØSTKID’s self-titled debut was released via Century Media Records, garnering the #34 position in the Official German Album Charts; plans to perform live had been delayed until this July, with the band now booked to perform a series of social distance shows throughout Germany and the Czech Republic, presented by Kingstar and Fuze, More Core. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the band’s website, while GHØSTKID, produced by Sky van Hoff (Rammstein, Emigrate), is available to purchase in CD and vinyl formats via the Century Media webstore.





GHØSTKID

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

INHUMAN

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Century Media Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

SHVR.

Website, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)