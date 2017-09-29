Ghostfeeder's upcoming 2018 album to be produced/mixed by Amir Derakh





Electro/industrial act Ghostfeeder has announced that the band’s next album will be aided by the production and mixing talents of Amir Derakh of Julien-K. This follows the two bands having recently toured together in support of industrial/rock giant PIG on the summer Prey & Obey Tour. The announcement was made via Ghostfeeder’s Facebook and the Distortion Productions website; Ghostfeeder plans to release the follow up to 2016’s World Fameless in 2018. Additional details will be reported as they are made available. Derakh’s innovative playing style and production techniques helped to propel Orgy to stardom with such singles as “Blue Monday” and “Fiction (Dreams in Digital),” before beginning Julien-K in 2003 with band mate Ryan Shuck; he’s also been a member of rock bands Rough Cutt and Dead by Sunrise.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)