



Following up on the success of the electro/industrial band’s 2019 STAR BEAST album, Ghostfeeder has now launched an IndieGoGo campaign for the next phase of its evolution – the album titled Invited to the Murder. Founder and front man Derek Walborn explains that the album not only “encapsulates, celebrates, and elevates” the sound of Ghostfeeder, but is also a tribute to “the people that have allowed me to realize incredible things, and have been such an integral part of my life over the last few years.” Currently in production, the new record is once again to feature the mixing talents of Amir Derakh (Julien-K, ex-Orgy), with Walborn commenting that the final results will be determined by the fans; “The more resources I am able to raise with this campaign, the more I will be able to pack into the final product.” Invited to the Murder will also feature a bevy of guest collaborators; among those currently slated to appear on the record are vocalist Ryan Shuck (Julien-K, ex-Orgy, Adema), Alex Gonzales (Julien-K, By an Ion, The New Division) on vocals and synths, drummer Galen Waling (Lords of Acid, Julien-K, <PIG>), Gen Vincent (Genitorturers), and Neal Reed (Peter Turns Pirate, Grendel), with more to be announced as the album’s production progresses.







Having considered suspending the campaign amid the COVID-19 crisis, Walborn opted to continue with the encouragement of friends and fans, with the campaign continuing until Saturday, May 16. Perks include autographed CDs, a custom lyric panel, the album presented on a black Nintendo Entertainment System cartridge, used stage gear, and a live stream show and Q&A at the highest tier, with plans to also release the album on a limited edition vinyl. Additionally, singles for the album will be released sporadically as they are completed in order to keep a continuous flow of new material and guide new fans over the course of the campaign. The first single, “Scene Killer” also acts as a promotional video for the campaign, featuring Neal Reed and Galen Waling. As of the publication of this article, the campaign has already reached 100% of its $1,500 flexible goal.

Ghostfeeder has also announced a live stream taking place on March 28 at 10:30pm EST via Instagram, in which the band will perform a full in-studio production set, titled “Live at the End of the World.” The band selected Instagram as the platform “for its simplicity and the fact that it will allow us to download a high quality video of the stream after the fact.”





Ghostfeeder

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Invited to the Muder IndieGoGo Campaign

Julien-K

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube

Peter Turns Pirate

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Genitorturers

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud

Galen Waling

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)