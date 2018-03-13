Ghostfeeder launches crowdfunding campaign for next album





Ghostfeeder – the electro/industrial powerhouse fronted by Derek Walborn – has launched an IndieGoGo Campaign for the band’s upcoming album, titled STAR BEAST. According to Walborn, STAR BEAST, which follows up on the band’s 2016 World Fameless album, stands as “a reinvention as well as a reinforcement of the Ghostfeeder future/retro/electro sound that I have been producing over the past few years.” With the legendary Amir Derakh (Julien-K, Dead by Sunrise, Orgy) on production and mixing duties, Walborn comments that while STAR BEAST presented some difficulty and frustration in the writing process, he has “pulled together what I feel to be my favorite, most mature collection of songs yet and I can’t wait to share them with you.” Derakh’s involvement and friendship with Walborn stems from the band sharing the bill with Julien-K on the 2017 Prey & Obey Tour headlined by PIG; “Amir has been providing indispensable expertise, experience, and insight throughout the process of making this album and I am so grateful for his polish, attention to detail, and aesthetic.” The campaign for STAR BEAST has already exceeded its initial goal of $500 by 140% at the time of this writing, with two months remaining.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)