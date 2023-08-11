



There is a certain poetic irony to exploring themes of one’s inability to let go of the past through the sonic lens of vintage synthesizers and retro songwriting touches, but this has always been at the core of Ghostfeeder’s sound. As the band’s second single release of the year, “Rearview” presents Derek Walborn’s signature synth-laden electro/rock, blending classic melodic sensibilities with the polish of modern production; as with Ghostfeeder’s most recent efforts, “Rearview” was mixed by Amir Derkah (Julien-K, ex-Orgy) and mastered by Mike Marsh (Depeche Mode, The Prodigy). The song was released today, August 11, via FRAME|WORK Artist Development, available to stream now via all major digital outlets. This past February saw the release of “The Algorithm,” originally released in an instrumental version in December of 2022; concurrent with the vocal version of “The Algorithm” was the release of the instrumental mix of “No Place Left,” released in October of 2022. Ghostfeeder’s last full-length album release was 2021’s Invited to the Murder.







Ghostfeeder

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)