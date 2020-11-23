



Experimental industrial/metal artist Ghostemane has released a video for “Hydrochloride” from his latest album, ANTI-ICON; directed by musician and performance artist Poppy, the video is wrought with strakly lit S&M-inspired visuals that are at times gruesome and evocative of Silent Hill. The release follows the commercial release of Ghostemane’s comic book, Dr. Nihil and The Tremendous Blunder , and marks the third video from the album after “AI” and “Lazaretto.” Having been releasing music as Ghostemane since 2014, Eric Ghoste describes ANTI-ICON, released on October 21, as the most personal sonic statement he’s been building towards his entire career; the record has been featured in cover stories by Kerrang! , 1883 Magazine , and a joint cover for Alternative Press with Poppy.









Ghostemane

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Poppy

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)