Experimental industrial/metal artist Ghostemane has released a video for “Hydrochloride” from his latest album, ANTI-ICON; directed by musician and performance artist Poppy, the video is wrought with strakly lit S&M-inspired visuals that are at times gruesome and evocative of Silent Hill. The release follows the commercial release of Ghostemane’s comic book, Dr. Nihil and The Tremendous Blunder, and marks the third video from the album after “AI” and “Lazaretto.” Having been releasing music as Ghostemane since 2014, Eric Ghoste describes ANTI-ICON, released on October 21, as the most personal sonic statement he’s been building towards his entire career; the record has been featured in cover stories by Kerrang!, 1883 Magazine, and a joint cover for Alternative Press with Poppy.
Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)