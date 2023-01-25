



With the dark alternative act’s This Shame Should Not Be Mine released to widespread acclaim in early 2022, GGGOLDDD has announced dates for a European tour in support of the album. “We are very excited to finally go on tour with our latest album,” states band founder Milena Eva, who had already made a splash at the 2021 Roadburn Festival, a recording of which was featured on deluxe double-disc editions of This Shame Should Not Be Mine, as well as a standalone release. The forthcoming Pilgrimage of the Soul European tour will run for 25 dates from May 6 to June 2, with stops including Krakow, Warsaw, Prague, Budapest, Ljubljana, Milan, Münich, Dresden, and U.K. performances in Brighton, Bristol, Nottingham, and Norwich; the tour also includes festival appearances at Young Team in Metz, France and Dunk! in Ghent, Belgium. The Pilgrimage of the Soul tour sees GGGOLDDD as European support for legendary Japanese instrumental act MONO as part of the band’s world tour celebrating the December release of Heaven Vol. 1; the world tour begins in Taipei on March 4, culminating in the Resurrection Festival in Galicia from June 28 to July 1. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found here.













GGGOLDDD

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Artoffact Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

MONO

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)