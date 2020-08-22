



From Hamburg, Germany comes the new darkwave entity known simply as DARK, with today marking the release of the band’s third single. Along with its corresponding music video, “Avoid Everyone” addresses the disturbed and uncertain state of humanity in the midst of the current crisis, expressing the emotional impact of social distancing and the need to entertain oneself. The video presents these themes in a stark black & white contrast and conceptual minimalism with the hypnotic and slow movements of American model Void Noir.











“Avoid Everyone” follows the band’s previous two singles, “Forever Suffer” and “In the Dark You Die,” both of which appeared earlier this summer. The band is currently working on completion of the Forever Suffer debut album, with plans for a release before the end of 2020.

DARK bears no relation to the U.K. band of the same name, which featured Andy Rourke, Olé Koretsky, and the late Dolores O’Riordan.

