



Metropolis Records has announced the addition of post-industrial and dark electro act genCAB to its roster, with a new album slated to arrive this autumn. Titled Signature Flaws, the record sees David Dutton following up on a momentous 2022, during which he released the Thoughts Beyond Words album via Negative Gain Productions, and the Everything You See Is Mine EP, signaling genCAB’s return after a considerable hiatus imposed by various technical and personal circumstances; furthermore, Dutton participated in a North American tour later in the year with fellow electro/industrial artist Josie Pace supporting Aesthetic Perfection. This past March, he released a revised version of “Perish the Thought,” the song that introduced many to genCAB’s music, the original demo appearing on Glitch Mode Recordgings’ 2006 compilation h0rd3z ov thee el33t, later finalized for the II transMuter debut in 2008. Over the years, the act has collaborated with the likes of MOЯIS BLAK, X-RL7, Andy Cizek (Monuments), and Nyxx. As well, genCAB will be performing at Terminus: Apex in Calgary, Alberta, Canada; taking place from July 27-30, the prominent event will also feature performances by iVardensphere, Vision Video, Null Device, Klack, grabyourface, SYZYGYX, Nox Novacula, NNHMN, SRSQ, Backxwash, Damascus Knives, Beborn Beton, and more, with EBM and underground electro pioneers Nitzer Ebb headlining. A full listing of performing bands, as well as tickets and weekend passes can be found on the Terminus website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)