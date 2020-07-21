



Gary Zon has been intermittently releasing music under the moniker of Dismantled over the past several years, with the four years of silence since The Hero EP broken only by the odd demo, remix, or instrumental track. Now, Zon has announced a new digital single featuring two new tracks, “No Escape” and “The Way Back,” to be released on July 24 via Metropolis Records in North America and Dependent Records in Europe. Referring to the single as a time capsule, Zon explains the two tracks to be a link to his 2002 self-titled album and 2006’s Standard Issue, which remain Dismantled’s most popular releases among fans; “It is now the year 2020,” Zon comments, “and the gas mask I wore back at the time of that album finally makes sense,” going on to refer to the soundscapes of “No Escape” relating to those of Dismantled, while “The Way Back” aims for the more club-oriented energy of Standard Issue. Pre-orders for the single are available now on Bandcamp









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)