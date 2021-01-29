



Following up on the Summer 2020 release of Just Look At That Sky, Chicago’s Ganser has unveiled a new single from the upcoming remix EP. As the band’s first release of 2021, the Sad13 remix of “Bad Form” by Sadie Dupuis marks the second track from Look at the Sun, now available to stream on Bandcamp; the song was originally released as a standalone single in March of last year, later appearing in a fuller version on Just Look At That Sky. The Sad13 remix of “Bad Form” follows Andy Bell’s GLOK remix of “Bags For Life,” which Ganser unveiled in December 2020; like Bell and Dupuis, the EP will feature remixes by artists the band personally admires, having either performed live with them or having communicated online during the COVID-19 quarantines. The full digital-only release of the Look at the Sun EP is planned to appear on April 30.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)