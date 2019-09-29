



Chicago post-punk band Ganser has announced a release date of November 8 for You Must Be New Here, the follow-up EP to 2018’s Odd Talk album. In anticipation of the EP, a music video for the opening track “Buio” has been released via Post-Punk.com ; conceptualized and directed by the band, with cinematography by Matt Brown, and Caitlin Ewald in the role of the protagonist. Of the song, vocalist/bassist Alicia Gaines states it to be an “intuitive song about the relationship between author and audience.”







You Must Be New Here finds Ganser not only working with longtime collaborator Brian Fox, but also with Mia Clarke (ex-Electrelane) in the role of co-producer; the EP is now available for pre-order in digital and vinyl formats via Bandcamp, with “Buio” available as a preview stream, and a limited edition enamel pin. With the cover art and the video showcasing a cake made by Dina Cimarusti, vocalist/keyboardist Nadia Garofalo comments that the EP “feels like a confectionery,” and that while such things are often midunderstood as lacking in substance, “they can hold significant symbolism, seen as a more precious sustenance, celebratory, comforting, or a show of gratitude,” further commenting on the “moral weight” we assign for consuming them. She concludes that the EP is “presented under glass to please or torment,” as the other members of the band lament, “This is the closest we’ll have to fun.”







The You Must Be New Here EP was preceded by the “Pastel” single in October 2018 and the “Bad Form” single in July 2019, neither of which are featured on the EP. Most recently, the band performed at Riot Fest in Chicago on September 15; additionally, the band is scheduled to perform on October 2 at Beat Kitchen, with further dates announced in November taking Ganser to Minneapolis, Madison, Milwaukee, Detroit, and Grand Rapids. A full listing of live dates can be found via the group’s Facebook page.

Ganser

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)