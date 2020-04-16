



Skating the edges of post-punk, alt. rock, no wave, and everything in between, Ganser has announced the release of Just Look At That Sky, the Chicago band’s sophomore full-length LP. Recorded and produced throughout 2019, the album expands on Ganser’s satirical and sardonic style as the band explores themes of “growth with no reward” – although written before the current period of social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Just Look At That Sky resonates all too palpably, addressing the anxieties that abound with too much information due to online discourse, false or confused empathy, and the inherent futility of seeking to improve oneself in times of chaos and uncertainty. Produced by Ganser with Mia Clarke and Brian Fox, Just Look At that Sky is due for release on July 12 via Felte Records in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, including a “Golden Ticket” yellow vinyl edition limited to 500 copies; pre-orders for the album are available via Bandcamp. Having had to cancel plans to tour in Spring and appear at SXSW, the band is looking to return to touring later in the year.







With two tracks from the album available to preview now, Ganser has also released a music video for the opening track, “Lucky.” Written, directed, and edited by the band and making its premiere on FLOOD , the unsettling video features Tom DeFrancisco and Sean Gundersen as a pair of flatmates engaging in drunken behavior that turns violent… but the footage and the narrative told in reverse. Ganser’s Nadia Garofalo explains the song to be “a commentary on personal feelings of inadequacy and how these feelings can often result in unhealthy or extreme behaviors,” going on to say that “it feels like we have even less control over what is happening to and around us. Isn’t it shitty when things don’t work out the way we’d hoped?!” The band also draws parallels to the 2019 film The Lighthouse, directed by Robert Eggers and starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe, in which the two characters spiral into insanity during a period of forced isolation; “Those of us cohabiting in apartments during quarantine can almost definitely relate to this, as repressed fantasies of breaking a bottle over our roomies’ heads become more and more vivid every day.”





Ganser

Felte Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)