



Continuing to defy categorization and forge a more singular creative path, Chicago’s Ganser has announced its latest effort in the form of Nothing You Do Matters. The new EP marks the band’s first new material in two years, following up on 2020’s Just Look At That Sky; produced by Angus Andrew of experimental rock act Liars, the EP builds upon Ganser’s established sense of dark humor – “exhausted with the realities of having to make it to whatever is next,” while also filled with “playfulness and gratitude.” Thematically, the EP is an ode to survival, what lead vocalist Nadia Garofalo calls “a cheerful nihilism,” explaining the title as more positive than grim, stating that “It doesn’t matter, so just do what you want to do.” Furthermore, Andrew’s production enabled Garofalo, bassist/backing vocalist Alicia Gaines, guitarist Charlie Landsman, and drummer Brian Cundiff to embrace vintage synthesizers, with Gaines describing his style as being similar to that of a conductor, “pushing us to go above and beyond where we’ve been before.”







The opening “People Watching” acts as its first single, along with a music video that made its premiere on May 25 via Rolling Stone . Although the most difficult video Ganser has yet produced, filmed during a marathon one-weekend shoot, the band’s use of the same LED Volume backdrop technology utilized in The Mandalorian made for one of the their most visually striking.

Due for release on October 5 via Felte Records, Nothing You Do Matters can be pre-ordered now on Bandcamp, with the album to be available in digital and vinyl formats, Currently, Ganser is planning to create more music videos, as well as a run of live dates that includes Chicago’s West Fest on July 8.





Ganser

Felte Records

Liars

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)