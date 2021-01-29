



A longtime staple of the FiXT Neon imprint, Belarussian synth/rock act Fury Weekend has announced the release of a new full-length album, titled Signals. Following 2019’s Escape From Neon City, Signals is preceded by a lyric video for its title track, with “Signals” featuring a guest apperance by fellow FiXT artist Voicians; “written and influenced by the hard times we are surviving now,” states founder Ars Nikonov, he refers to the song as one of Fury Weekend’s brightest ever, the track presenting themes of “searching for a better place in a universe where you can trust no one,” and reflecting the album’s intent to “take us further towards new places and destinations away from neon cities.”







Due for release on February 19 in CD and digital formats, Signals is now available for pre-order via Bandcamp and the FiXT webstore. Several singles from the album have been released throughout 2020, most showcasing the numerous guest appearances on the record; among them are the aforementioned Voicians, along with FiXT artists The Anix, Essenger, and Scandroid, as well as Robin Adams, Yann Zhanchak, Kong Protea, Jordan Cox, and guitarist Andrew Starblaster.





