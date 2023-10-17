



Originally written and released by Bauhaus in 1979, “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” is still widely regarded as one of the definitive songs in post-punk and goth/rock, covered by numerous bands over the past four decades. Now among them is The Permutation Lab’s “The Reanimation of Bela,” which sees the Furnace Records collective adapting the song into an experimental amalgam of punk, goth, industrial, progressive, rock, noise, metal, and jungle/drum & bass. The song is described not as a cover, but as an “evolving composition” that features Furnace Records and s6K Media founder Darryl Hell (Abstinence) on vocals and bass, Steven Archer (Stoneburner, Ego Likeness) on vocals and COVIsynth, drummer Dan Milligan (The Joy Thieves, Mary’s Window), and guitarist Billy Latshaw (Latshaw), with each participant given a specific challenge by Hell in order to achieve the song’s unique result. Furthermore, the track utilizes samples from The Corpse Vanishes, a 1942 movie starring the titular actor. “The Reanimation of Bela” was mixed by Darryl Hell and mastered by Anatoly Grinberg (Tokee, Dead Voices on Air); released on Friday, October 13 via Furnace Records, “The Reanimation of Bela” is available digitally on Bandcamp, where more information and background about the song can be read.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)