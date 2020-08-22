



A veteran of the punk and industrial music scene, Darryl Montgomery Hell of s6k Media and Furnace Records has announced a new compilation in support of the Black Freedom Movement, titled Black Is the New Black: The Power and Privilege Compilation. Prompted by a call-to-action from Vore Aurora’s Alizeh Winter with Hell serving as executive producer, the compilation is currently accepting submissions for industrial/experimental/noise tracks that thematically explore the creation of oppressive and unjust societies through the abuse of privilege and power; with a deadline of November 13, all submissions must be unreleased – either original material or unique versions of previously released tracks. Those who wish to participate may contact Hell at s6k Media. Among the bands contributing to the compilation are legendary industrial acts Consolidated and Test Dept., along with a Vore Aurora track co-produced by Grendel’s JD Tucker, with more confirmed and to be announced soon. In addition, 100% of the proceeds for the compilation will be donated to the Radical Monarchs; based in Oakland, CA, the organization is an activist-oriented alternative to the Girl Scouts for young women of color, teaching social engagement and the empowerment of citizens. It was the subject of a documentary film directed by Linda Goldstein Knowlton, released in 2019.







Black Is the New Black: The Power and Privilege Compilation is due for release on December 13, the birthday of Ella Baker. One of the most influential figures in civil and human rights, Baker is in Hell’s words “the mother of the modern Black Freedom Movement,” critiquing not only racism in American socity, but sexism within the civil rights movement. She has been associated with such organizations as the NAACP, the SCLC (Southern Christian Leadership Conference) whose first president was Martin Luther King Jr., and the SNCC (Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee) where she mentored activists like Rosa Parks and Bob Moses and Freedom Riders Stokely Carmichael and Diane Nash. Her tactics and philosophies for social change are still used today, such as grassroots organization, radical democracy for the promotion of equality and freedom, and giving a platform for the oppressed to advocate for themselves. Baker died on her birthday of December 13, 1986 at the age of 83.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)