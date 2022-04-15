



Although the themes and atmospheres that adorn the electro/industrial scene are often reflective of the bleakness and turmoil that ravage our world, it is also within this scene that some of the most poignant calls for empathy and understanding to shine a light through the dark. Baltimore electro/industrial act Fun Never Starts demonstrates this on “Who Cares,” the band’s latest single and music video. The core trio of Jenny Rae Mettee, Justin McKemy, and Josef Saint wrote the song as a wakeup call to a “world on fire,” addressing the widespread detrimental effects of losing touch and how “we as a species don’t care about one another anymore.” The band further states, “As the world devolved and the music evolved, the lyrics became a global call for the art of communication to be restored. Who cares. Do you?” Compounded by the powerful imagery of climate change, natural and unnatural disasters, and the pandemic, the accompanying video was edited and produced by fellow darkwave musician and prominent visual artist Daniel Ouellette, whose notable credits include the likes of The Birthday Massacre, Android Lust, and Foetus.











A staple of the Baltimore scene for blending boisterous humor, accomplished and varied musicianship, and a dynamic multimedia live show, Fun Never Starts released the full-length Nothing’s Good Ever in October 2017. The album marked the arrival of vocalist/instrumentalist Justin McKemy and bassist JP Wilson into the band’s ranks; Wilson departed in 2021, with regular collaborator Josef Saint (also of Baltimore industrial act Nahja Mora) subsequently joining as an official member, adding a greater incorporation of synths and samples. “Who Cares” is the band’s second single release after Nothing’s Good Ever, following the December 2020 “Insect Politics” track.

