



Among the many tours and festival events taking place in 2020 is the Mechanismus Festival in Seattle, with this year’s lineup of bands and DJs officially announced. Spanning four nights from June 11-14, Resistance showcases an assorted blend of styles in the electro, EBM, and industrial styles to mark the third consecutive Mechanismus – among the bands included on this year’s lineup will be Funker Vogt, Cyanotic, iVardensphere, Stabbing Westward, Dawn of Ashes, CONFORMCO, Stoneburner, Boy Harsher, Velvet Acid Christ, Die Robot, MOЯIS BLAK, Curse Mackey, Clan of Xymox, Finite Automata, William Wilson, This Morn’ Omina, and more! With the main “Black” shows taking place at Highline, and the secondary “Red” shows (as well as the afterparty on June 14) at Mercury, tickets are available now via EventBrite; additional information on the event schedule and full band and DJ lineup can be found on the Mechanismus 2020: Resistance page and the Facebook event page.





Mechanismus

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)