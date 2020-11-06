



After the release of the band’s long-awaited debut album earlier this year, FTANNG! follows up with a new remix companion, titled State of Mind. Featuring six remixes from the … And No One Seemed to Care album, along with the new track “Fading Away,” the duo from Essen, Germany comments that the EP is meant to “create a hideaway for your minds (and ours)” in the midst of the numerous tumultuous events of 2020, citing particularly the U.S. election and its aftermath, saying “Everyone needs a moment to breathe.” Among the artists who contributed to State of Mind is the Ultra-Heavy Beat sensation KMFDM with the opening remix of “King of My World,” transforming FTANNG!’s darkly alternative and industrial/rock sound into an equally powerful dub/reggae rendition, complete with spooky organs and boisterous horns, while Jesus on Extasy transforms “The Sun Will Shine Again” into a sparse gritty version; also contributing to the EP is synthwave duo L.A. Streethawk and Chris Gilcher. FTANNG!’s Dorian Deveraux had originally formed the group as a solo outlet following his departure from Jesus on Extasy, with Peter Vignold later joining the ranks of FTANNG!. State of Mind will be released on Friday, November 6, along with two new face mask designs in time for Bandcamp Friday.





FTANNG!

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp

KMFDM

Website, Webstore, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Jesus on Extasy

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)