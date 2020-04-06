



From Essen, Germany comes the duo of Dorian Deveraux and Peter Vignold, collectively known as the electro/alt. rock act FTANNG!, releasing a decade after its formation the debut album, … And No One Seemed to Care. Originally formed in 2010 to be a solo outlet for Deveraux after his departure from Jesus on Extasy, Vignold joined shortly after, having served in such bands as The Eternal Afflict and Pzychobitch, with Tim Schuldt collaborating in varying capacities as a guitarist, bassist, and producer at 4CN-Studios; since its inception, FTANNG! has released an occasional stream of singles and remix kits, the band taking extended hiatuses in the interim to pursue other creative avenues – providing sound design for stage productions, and Deveraux acting in film and television. To promote the “Waves” single in 2011, the band notoriously performed an April Fools joke by claiming to have been signed to a major label and working with the likes of Linda Perry, Ke$ha, and Butch Vig. Released on April 1, this long-awaited debut full-length has proven to be no April Fools joke, with … And No One Seemed to Care now available to purchase on Bandcamp; the three past singles – “King Of My World,” “Waves,” and “Meaning” – have all be included on the album, with guitarist Marius Beinlich appearing on the latter track, and Schuldt on “Waves.”





FTANNG!

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)