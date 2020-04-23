



With the need for social distancing now in effect to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Rodney Orpheus has taken advantage of the unexpected extra time in his home studio release a new ambient solo album, Places Beginning with N. Spanning six tracks, Orpheus describes the album as a collection of “journeys to imaginary places,” explaining that “instead of telling people stories with words, I wanted to take them on an intimate journey and tell stories with sound only.” Best known as the front man for The Cassandra Complex, the album comes after a bevy of recent remastered re-releases of albums from the band, along with Orpheus’ 1995 solo debut, Sun God; the band had spent 2019 touring and performing at various European festivals, with plans to do the same in 2020 now curtailed due to the quarantines. Released on April 8, Places Beginning With N is available in digital and streaming formats via Bandcamp.





