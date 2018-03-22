Front Line Assembly to release second in soundtrack series





The industrial powerhouse that is Front Line Assembly expands its participation inCarbon Games’ AirMech universe with the soundtrack to the series’ latest installment, AirMech Wastelands. Comprised of 12 tracks that present styles ranging from industrial to ambient to techno, WarMech features FLA mastermind Bill Leeb joined by such contributors as Jared Slingerland, Sasha Keevil, and Craig Johnsen; the album also features some of the last recordings by longtime band member Jeremy Inkel, who passed away in January of 2018. With artwork from the renowned Dave McKean, he album will be released via Artoffact Records in CD digipak on June 22, with black and “greasy mess” double vinyl versions limited to 100 copies following on August 3; vinyl editions will also include a collectible branded download card, along with additional bonus material. WarMech is available for pre-order via Storming the Base and Bandcamp.

Front Line Assembly had first released the soundtrack to AirMech via Metropolis Records in 2012.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)