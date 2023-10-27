



It’s rather impressive how Front Line Assembly has managed to remain a vital force in modern electro/industrial after nearly four decades, with at least a small part of this owing to the band’s powerful collaborations in revent years. Now, Ayria is added to those ranks with today’s release of Mechvirus (Remix), which sees Front Line Assembly revising an instrumental track from 2018’s WarMech; originally written by Bill Leeb with Jared Slingerland, Sasha Keevill, Craig Johnsen, and the late Jeremy Inkel, the new rendition features fellow Canadian electro-pop and industrial artist Jennifer Parkin of Ayria contributing lyrics and vocals to transform the song into a darkly melodic downtempo tour-de-force. “It’s such an honour to get the opportunity to sing on a Front Line Assembly song,” Parkin comments, going on to call the collaboration “a highlight in my own music career.” Supplementing the EP is an additional single edit of the song, as well as an energetic dancefloor-ready remix from Sebastian Komor, with Mechvirus (Remix) now available digitally on Bandcamp via Artoffact Records.







Currently, Ayria is in the midst of a headlining Battle Cry Tour of North America, from today, October 27 until December 8; stops on the tour include New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Denver, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, and Washington, DC, with a full listing of tour dates and ticket links available via the artist’s website. Celebrating her sixth full-length album, This Is My Battle Cry, and revitalized from a headlining performance at Resistanz in the U.K. earlier this year, Parkin states, “The pandemic reminded me that life really is too short and it’s now or never.” A full listing of dates and ticket links can be found on the Ayria website.

Front Line Assembly recently concluded a touring cycle with fellow industrial legends MINISTRY and Gary Numan, with the three once again taking to the road in 2024; beginning on February 27 and concluding on April 5, the tour will primarily cover cities the three bands did not visit on the 2023 leg, including San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, New York, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Dallas, Houston, Tampa, Orlando, Minneapolis, Tucson, and Denver, as well as Canadian stops in Edmonton, Winnipeg, Vancouver, Montreal, and Toronto. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the MINISTRY website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)